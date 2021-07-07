Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Decreases By 16.7%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Shares of ENTG opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.44. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,657,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

