CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,578,000 after purchasing an additional 51,273 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 662,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 174,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

