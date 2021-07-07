CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Down 16.4% in June

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 196,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.85.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.92 million. Equities analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Jonathan W. Byers bought 31,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,080.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Wesley Price bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,485.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 126,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,741. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 6.0% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

