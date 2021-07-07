Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARPO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

ARPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

