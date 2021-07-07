DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $83.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DD. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.71.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.20. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

