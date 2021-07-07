Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Raised to C$650.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$600.00 to C$650.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $449.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $259.00 and a 1-year high of $480.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.90.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 10.09%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

