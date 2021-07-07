Neenah (NYSE:NP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.20 million, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.04.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 394.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

