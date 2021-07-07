Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $7.70 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

NOK stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

