Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

SC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.91.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $41.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,230 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.