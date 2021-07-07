Zacks Investment Research Lowers FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $8.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $88.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 274.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

