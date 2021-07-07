Stifel Nicolaus Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $467.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $446.00 to $467.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.33.

S&P Global stock opened at $415.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $416.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

