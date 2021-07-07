The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE MCS opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $628.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. Equities analysts predict that The Marcus will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,753,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 442,008 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 391,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

