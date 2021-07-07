Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

Shares of Dream Impact Trust stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50. Dream Impact Trust has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.