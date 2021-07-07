World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WWE. Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.31.

WWE opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.07.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,497,000 after acquiring an additional 840,158 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 443,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

