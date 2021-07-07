PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Get PolyPid alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 72,921 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.