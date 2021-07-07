Short Interest in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Drops By 16.9%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,600 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 646,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.66% and a negative net margin of 400.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

