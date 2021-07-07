Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Short Interest Down 16.9% in June

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

