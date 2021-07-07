St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 558 ($7.29). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 557 ($7.28), with a volume of 2,526,182 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMP. Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 530.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41.

In related news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

