Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,785 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 36.20 ($0.47).

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The company has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.43.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

