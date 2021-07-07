EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.97. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 19,854 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 20.30 and a current ratio of 21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$331.81 million and a P/E ratio of -98.31.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.