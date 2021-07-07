San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.20. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 280,148 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0306 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

