Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.07.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.