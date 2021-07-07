Five Below’s (FIVE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.81.

FIVE opened at $195.01 on Tuesday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Five Below by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 201,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,199,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

