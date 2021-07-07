Five Below’s (FIVE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.81.
FIVE opened at $195.01 on Tuesday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Five Below by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 201,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,199,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Article: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.