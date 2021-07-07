Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.63.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.87.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Recommended Story: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.