Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.