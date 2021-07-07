Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.73 million, a PE ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. Clarus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.02.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $126,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clarus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Clarus by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

