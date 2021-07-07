$156.22 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report $156.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.07 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $602.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.41 million to $605.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $770.23 million, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $771.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upstart.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $74,253,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 335,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.26. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $191.89.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.