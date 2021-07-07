Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) & Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.70% -57.35% Vaxcyte N/A -23.46% -20.89%

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Vaxcyte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 1,066.12 -$18.11 million ($0.76) -9.17 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$89.22 million ($3.02) -7.20

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxcyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Vaxcyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.69%. Vaxcyte has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.79%. Given Vaxcyte’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

