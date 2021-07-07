Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Carrefour in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Carrefour in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.93 ($21.09).

Get Carrefour alerts:

EPA CA opened at €17.08 ($20.09) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.86. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.