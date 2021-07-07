Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,725.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,875. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $4,054,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

