Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

SGC stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $370.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $140.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 781,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 256,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 47.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

