adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €315.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €313.44 ($368.75).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €312.10 ($367.18) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €291.59. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

