Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 260 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 210.80 ($2.75).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC opened at GBX 171.52 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.92.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24). Also, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.