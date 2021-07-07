Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.31.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$23.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 34.22. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.18.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 195.44%.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

