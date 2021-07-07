Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

VGZ opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.27 million, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

