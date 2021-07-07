L’Air Liquide’s (AIQUY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AIQUY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.
AIQUY opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $36.11.
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.
Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.