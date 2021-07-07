L’Air Liquide’s (AIQUY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AIQUY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

AIQUY opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $36.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

