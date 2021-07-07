General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.32. General Electric shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 70,150,883 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get General Electric alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of General Electric are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,708,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,387 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.