Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.18. Drive Shack shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 900,373 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $287.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DS. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at $7,223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 2,175.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 823,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 787,453 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at $2,309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Drive Shack by 279.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 707,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at $2,083,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

