L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.91. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 106,948 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $196.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. Equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

