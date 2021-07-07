InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Erste Group initiated coverage on InPost in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised InPost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY)

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.