Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Up 17.7% in June

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,880,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 12,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $790,551,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after acquiring an additional 925,820 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

