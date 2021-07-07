Short Interest in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Increases By 17.9%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,100 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 358,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

