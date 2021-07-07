Short Interest in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Rises By 17.5%

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 698,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after buying an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $370.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $370.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.67.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

