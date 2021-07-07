Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Whiting Petroleum Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $9.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Shares of WLL opened at $55.24 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

