HC Wainwright Trims ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Target Price to $7.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.33.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $193.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. Analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

