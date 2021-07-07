ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ASOS has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

