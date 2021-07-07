Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Halfords Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

HLFDY stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23. Halfords Group has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

