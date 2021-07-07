$22.10 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to announce sales of $22.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.68 million and the lowest is $20.96 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $18.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $89.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.74 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

