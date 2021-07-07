Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

AMPE opened at $1.68 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $149,262.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,394 shares of company stock valued at $300,113 in the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

