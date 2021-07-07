Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 419.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

