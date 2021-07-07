Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
