BP’s (BP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lowered shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.74 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on BP to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.35.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.